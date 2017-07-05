TORONTO, July 5 Canada's main stock index finished higher on Wednesday, as gains in key sectors including financials and materials provided a lift, but a hefty slide in energy stocks capped gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 22.51 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,153.12. Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)