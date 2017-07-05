CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls at open as lower oil weighs on energy stocks
TORONTO, July 5 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, weighed by energy stocks as oil prices fell after days of gains.
TORONTO, July 5 Canada's main stock index finished higher on Wednesday, as gains in key sectors including financials and materials provided a lift, but a hefty slide in energy stocks capped gains.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 22.51 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,153.12. Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
TORONTO, July 5 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, weighed by energy stocks as oil prices fell after days of gains.
July 5 Stock futures pointed to a lower open for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday after oil prices tumbled more than 1 percent, pressured by rising OPEC exports and strong U.S. dollar.
* TSX closes down 51.58 points, or 0.34 percent, at 15,130.61