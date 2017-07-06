CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits 7-1/2 low as soft oil, rate hike outlook dents risk appetite
* Energy stocks slide 2.5 percent, materials fall 1.9 percent
TORONTO, July 6 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday in a broad retreat, hurt by a slump in Tahoe Resources Inc after its flagship silver mine's license to operate was suspended by a Guatemalan court reviewing claims that its awarding violated indigenous people's rights.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 75.24 points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,077.88. Nine of its 10 main sectors ended in the red, with Tahoe's value cut by a third. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Cooney)
TORONTO, July 7 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as energy stocks hit by cooling oil prices led the market lower, while heavily weighted bank stocks added to the declines.
July 7 Canadian stock futures looked set to open lower on Friday as oil prices fell after data showed U.S. production rose last week, coinciding with a year-high rise in exports from OPEC countries.