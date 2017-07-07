(Corrects headline to say seven-month low instead of seven-year
low)
TORONTO, July 7 Canada's main stock index closed
at a seven-month low on Friday as a slump in resource stocks led
declines on higher bond yields, weaker oil prices, and North
American jobs data that bolstered expectations of interest rate
hikes.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 50.84 points, or 0.34 percent, at
15,027.16. It fell as low as 14,915.78 during intraday trading,
its lowest since mid-November.
Six of the index's 10 main groups fell.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Andrew Hay)