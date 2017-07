TORONTO, July 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, as its heavyweight energy group led a broad retreat with oil prices sliding after a consultancy forecast higher OPEC production in July and its biggest banks also lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 81.51 points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,183.13. It edged 0.05 percent higher over the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)