BRIEF-Allergan says it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study
* Announced it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study, using Allergan's Cenicriviroc
TORONTO Jan 20 Canada's main stock index plunged to its lowest since mid-2012 before paring some losses to end down 1.3 percent on Wednesday, after the country's central bank decided against cutting interest rates and as oil prices plumbed new lows.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 159.13 points, or 1.33 percent, at 11,843.11. It had earlier hit 11,531.22, its lowest level since Aug. 3, 2012. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
HOUSTON/PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, April 18 In the scorching heat of the Caribbean Sea, workers in scuba suits scrub crude oil by hand from the hull of the Caspian Galaxy, a tanker so filthy it can't set sail in international waters.