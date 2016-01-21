TORONTO Jan 21 Canada's main stock index ended sharply higher on Thursday as energy stocks surged on a rebound in oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 192.75 points, or 1.63 percent, at 12,035.86. The energy group jumped 5.2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)