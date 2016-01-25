TORONTO Jan 25 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as the slide in crude oil prices weighed on energy shares and financials also suffered deep losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 246.42 points, or 1.99 percent, at 12,143.16. It included a 5.1 percent drop in the energy sector. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)