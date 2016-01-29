TORONTO Jan 29 Canada's main stock index jumped 1.8 percent on Friday, notching a 3.4 percent rebound for the week, as energy stocks took comfort from an accommodative review of the royalty framework in Alberta.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 223.44 points, or 1.77 percent, at 12,815.37. All 10 main groups on the index rose at least 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)