TORONTO Feb 4 Canada's main stock index gained almost 1.5 percent on Thursday, led by railway stocks, financials and miners while the energy sector also notched gains despite a slip in crude oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 181.48 points, or 1.44 percent, at 12,774.50. Eight of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)