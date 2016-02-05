TORONTO Feb 5 Canada's benchmark stock index dipped on Friday as a selloff in U.S. technology stocks spilled over to Canada's technology sector, but defensive names such as gold stocks helped cushion losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down just 10.51 points, or 0.08 percent, at 12,763.99, after paring earlier losses. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)