TORONTO Feb 8 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as banking, energy and consumer stocks lost ground, pressured by a broader sell off in European and U.S. stocks amid worries over global growth and the health of the financial sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 228.59 points, or 1.79 percent, at 12,535.40 points. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Diane Craft)