CORRECTED-RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.
TORONTO Feb 9 Canada's main stock index tumbled on Tuesday as falling crude oil prices weighed on its energy and financial sector stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 252.75 points, or 2.02 percent, at 12,282.65. It was the index's lowest close since Jan. 25. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.
TAIPEI, April 11 Chinese tech conglomerate LeEco , whose businesses stretch from smartphones to electric vehicles, has abandoned a $2 billion proposed acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio, the company said on Tuesday.