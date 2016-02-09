TORONTO Feb 9 Canada's main stock index tumbled on Tuesday as falling crude oil prices weighed on its energy and financial sector stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 252.75 points, or 2.02 percent, at 12,282.65. It was the index's lowest close since Jan. 25. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)