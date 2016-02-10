PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Feb 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, extending this week's losses, as lower oil prices and credit market uncertainty weighed on energy and financial stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 96.93 points, or 0.79 percent, at 12,185.72. It included a 2.7 percent drop in energy stocks, while financials were down 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
April 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 For the first time in the era of the modern automobile, the most valuable U.S. car maker is not based in Detroit.