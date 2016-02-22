BRIEF-Microsoft to acquire Deis
* Says it has signed an agreement to acquire Deis, a member of the Kubernetes container orchestration system Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oZ7mpc) Further company coverage:
TORONTO Feb 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy shares rallied on a jump in oil prices, although gains were pared as the healthcare sector slumped and bank stocks reversed course ahead of quarterly earnings this week.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 32.23 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,845.63. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Fox News channel names Amy Listerman chief financial officer