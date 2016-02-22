TORONTO Feb 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy shares rallied on a jump in oil prices, although gains were pared as the healthcare sector slumped and bank stocks reversed course ahead of quarterly earnings this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 32.23 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,845.63. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)