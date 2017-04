TORONTO Feb 23 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower crude oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while financials reversed course after being lifted in earlier trade by better-than-expected Bank of Montreal earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 82.19 points, or 0.64 percent, at 12,763.44. It included a 3.6 percent drop in the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)