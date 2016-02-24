TORONTO Feb 24 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected bank earnings dragged down financial stocks, but losses were pared as crude oil prices reversed course providing support for energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 23.17 points, or 0.18 percent, at 12,740.27. It included a 1.6 percent drop in the financials group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)