TORONTO Feb 29 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, with gains for energy companies due to rise in oil offsetting a plunge in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after the drug company said it was being probed by a U.S. securities regulator.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 47.07 points, or 0.37 percent, at 12,844.86. Of its 10 main sectors, only healthcare fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)