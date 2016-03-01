BRIEF-US Foods Holding expects net sales for Q1 2017 to be about $5.8 bln
* Says net sales for 13-week period ended april 1, 2017 are expected to be approximately $5.8 billion - sec filing
TORONTO, March 1 Canada's main stock index gained almost 1 percent on Tuesday, as Bank of Nova Scotia's rise in quarterly profit boosted financial shares and energy stocks were helped by higher crude oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 121.75 points, or 0.95 percent, at 12,982.10. Nine of its 10 main groups gained, with the materials sector weighing. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.