TORONTO, March 2 Canada's main stock index made small gains on Wednesday, as energy and mining stocks jumped, offsetting losses among consumer and financial weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 35.83 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,017.93. Six of its 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Leslie Adler)