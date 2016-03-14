BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin names Catherine A. Suever CFO
* Parker announces retirement of CFO Jon P. Marten, board elects VP and Controller Catherine A. Suever as successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, March 14 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, weighed down by a decline in shares of energy and resource companies as commodity prices fell.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 44.46 points, or 0.33 percent, to 13,477.54. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW YORK, April 10 Investment management firm Brinker Capital announced Monday the launch of the Destinations Funds, a series of 10 multi-manager mutual funds advised by Brinker Capital that it said aims to cut investors' overall costs and lower the account minimum on portfolios.