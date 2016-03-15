TORONTO, March 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc tanked, offsetting gains for the broader market ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 77.23 points, or 0.57 percent, at 13,400.31. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)