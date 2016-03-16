MOVES-UBS wealth management unit names new head of capital markets
April 12 UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA), a unit of UBS Group AG named Mark Sanborn as head of capital markets & sales, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
TORONTO, March 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as energy and gold mining stocks gained along with surges in commodity prices after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut the number of rate hikes it expects to implement this year, hurting the U.S. dollar.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 77.82 points, or 0.58 percent, at 13,478.13. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)
April 12 UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA), a unit of UBS Group AG named Mark Sanborn as head of capital markets & sales, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
April 12 Medical device maker Hologic Inc has been hit with a lawsuit alleging its product for treating heavy menstrual bleeding infringes patented technology developed by start-up Minerva Surgical Inc, court papers show.