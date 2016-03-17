BRIEF-Chevron says CEO's 2016 total compensation $24.7 mln vs $22 mln in 2015
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index jumped 1 percent on Thursday in a broad rally boosted by energy stocks as oil surged to a 2016 high, with heavyweight banks also helping.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 143.17 points, or 1.06 percent, at 13,621.30. It touched its best level since Nov. 4 during the session. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* CEO John Watson's 2016 total compensation $24.7 million versus $22 million in 2015
DUBLIN, April 11 Yahoo's European regulator said it is preparing to give the U.S. Internet company the results of an investigation into the 2014 theft of data from 500 million users, including any remedial action to avoid a repeat of the breach.