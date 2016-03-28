UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
TORONTO, March 28 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday in light volume as the strengthening in financial and consumer names offset losses for commodity-related stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 32.08 points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,390.19. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange