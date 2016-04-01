TORONTO, April 1 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged down by a fall in BlackBerry Ltd shares on disappointing earnings and a retreat in oil prices that weighed on energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 53.92 points, or 0.40 percent, at 13,440.44. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)