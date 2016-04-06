TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by energy stocks as oil prices rallied and helped by a sharp rise in the shares of a major drugmaker.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 42.57 points, or 0.32 percent, at 13,347.23. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)