TORONTO, April 7 Canada's main stock index fell to a one-month low on Thursday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while financials and consumer discretionary stocks also lost ground as global shares retreated and investor appetite for risk weakened.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 81.02 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,266.44. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)