BRIEF-Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs
* Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs
TORONTO, April 15 Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday as energy stocks pulled back with oil ahead of a meeting of major oil producing countries over the weekend, while Bombardier Inc surged on hopes it could clinch a deal to sell jets to a U.S. airline.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 31.09 points, or 0.23 percent, at 13,637.20. It gained 1.8 percent on the week, its best weekly performance in more than a month. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Diplomat partners with Corizon Health to dispense specialty drugs
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Jay Schottenstein's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus $8.1 million in 2015 Source text - http://bit.ly/2p9Px78 Further company coverage: