BRIEF-Liquidity services decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction, retail business on Jan. 30, 2017
* Liquidity services -on January 30, 2017, decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction and retail business
TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a near six-month high, led by financial sector and energy stocks after oil turned higher.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 44.01 points, or 0.32 percent, at 13,911.29. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Liquidity services -on January 30, 2017, decided to exit its Truckcenter Land based, live auction and retail business
* Imation Corp - announced launch of its investment adviser subsidiary, Glassbridge Asset Management, Llc
* For January, had average of 76 drilling rigs operating in U.S., two rigs in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: