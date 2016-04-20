TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a near six-month high, led by financial sector and energy stocks after oil turned higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 44.01 points, or 0.32 percent, at 13,911.29. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Diane Craft)