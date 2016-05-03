TORONTO May 3 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and materials stocks, while financials dropped after Canadian Western Bank set aside more money to cover bad loans to oil companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 157.95 points, or 1.14 percent, at 13,707.68. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Diane Craft)