TORONTO May 16 Canada's main stock index rallied more than one percent to a two-week high on Monday, with the energy group leading broad-based gains as oil surged.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 144.91 points, or 1.05 percent, at 13,893.49. All of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)