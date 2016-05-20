TORONTO May 20 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as financials and energy led broad-based gains, helped by a rally in global stocks as the negative impact of hawkish Federal Reserve minutes this week faded.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 102.26 points, or 0.74 percent, at 13,919.58. All of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)