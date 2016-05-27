BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing
TORONTO May 27 Canada's main stock index climbed on Friday as strength in the financial services sector and in shares of energy companies helped drive gains.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 56.03 points, or 0.4 percent, at 14,105.23. Eight of the ten main sectors on the index closed higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Announces 20 pct increase in annual earnings and increases in quarterly and special dividends
* Support.com Inc - Roop K. Lakkaraju chief financial officer of Support.com, Inc announced his resignation from his position as officer of company