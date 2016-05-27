TORONTO May 27 Canada's main stock index climbed on Friday as strength in the financial services sector and in shares of energy companies helped drive gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 56.03 points, or 0.4 percent, at 14,105.23. Eight of the ten main sectors on the index closed higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)