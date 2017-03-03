CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open as oil prices edge up
June 16 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday after oil prices rebounded from 2017 lows.
TORONTO, March 3 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday to its highest close in one week, helped by higher oil prices and the prospect of a U.S. interest rate hike this month, while investors embraced recent strengthening of the Canadian economy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 71.85 points, or 0.46 percent, at 15,608.50. Nine of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
June 16 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday after oil prices rebounded from 2017 lows.
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a new 6-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that fell on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.