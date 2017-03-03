TORONTO, March 3 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday to its highest close in one week, helped by higher oil prices and the prospect of a U.S. interest rate hike this month, while investors embraced recent strengthening of the Canadian economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 71.85 points, or 0.46 percent, at 15,608.50. Nine of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)