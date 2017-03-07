CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open as oil prices edge up
June 16 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday after oil prices rebounded from 2017 lows.
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on mining and energy shares, while industrials and financials also lost ground.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 20.97 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,608.78. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.
