UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TORONTO, March 13 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday as higher metal prices boosted miners and Toronto-Dominion Bank recovered from Friday's sharp fall to lead gains for heavyweight financial stocks as bond yields rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 38.14 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,544.82. Eight of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts