TORONTO, March 13 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday as higher metal prices boosted miners and Toronto-Dominion Bank recovered from Friday's sharp fall to lead gains for heavyweight financial stocks as bond yields rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 38.14 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,544.82. Eight of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)