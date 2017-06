TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Friday, weighed down by declines among its heavyweight financial and natural resource stocks despite higher commodity prices as bond yields slipped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 71.16 points, or 0.46 percent, at 15,491.25. The index slipped 0.1 over the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)