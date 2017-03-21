TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by losses among its heavyweight financial and energy stocks as oil prices dipped and investors worried that U.S. President Donald Trump will struggle to deliver promised tax cuts.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 129.19 points, or 0.84 percent, at 15,313.13. Eight of its 10 main groups settled in the red. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Leslie Adler)