TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday to a nearly six-week high as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the shares of mining and energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 84.67 points, or 0.54 percent, at 15,669.07. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)