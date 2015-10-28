* TSX up 138.91 points, or 1.01 percent, to 13,838.91

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise

TORONTO Oct 28 Canada's main stock index jumped 1 percent on Wednesday, led by energy companies, gold miners and railway stocks, while consumer names weighed.

Among major stock index movers were Canadian National Railway, which rose 3.9 percent to C$82.57 as higher freight rates helped it report a lift in revenue despite lower volumes.

Barrick Gold Corp advanced 4.7 percent to C$10.49, as the price of bullion pushed above $1,170 an ounce ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate policy decision.

The overall materials group, which includes miners, climbed 2.1 percent, while industrial stocks were up 1.9 percent.

At 10:12 a.m. ET (1412 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 138.91 points, or 1.01 percent, to 13,838.91.

Advancers outnumbered decliners by 197 to 40, for a 4.9-to-1 ratio on the upside.

On the negative side, convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard slipped 2.3 percent to C$57.47 and Cott Corp fell 8.9 percent to C$13.83 after the beverage company's earnings missed expectations.

The consumer staples group was down 1.1 percent, and discretionary names also slipped.

The energy group see-sawed in early trade and was last up 2 percent, with Canadian Natural Resources up 2.5 percent at C$30.31.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.1 percent to $43.68 a barrel, while Brent added 1.1 percent to $47.30.

Investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement later in the session. While the central bank is not expected to raise rates at the meeting, traders will parse the statement for clues on when it will pull the trigger. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)