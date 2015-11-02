(Updates prices to close)
* TSX rises 61.32 points, or 0.45 percent, to 13,590.49
* Energy stocks jump 1.8 percent, materials gain 1.5 percent
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Nov 2 Canada's main stock index gained
on Monday after falling sharply to end last week, helped by a
rebound in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
and by rises among resource stocks.
The market shrugged off disappointing manufacturing data
from China, with the slower pace of contraction heartening
investors.
"We are starting to see signs that deceleration (in China)
is leveling off a little bit," said Craig Fehr, Canadian market
strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis, Missouri.
The materials group rallied 1.5 percent, paced by fertilizer
stocks. Potash Corp gained 4 percent to C$27.55 and
Agrium Inc added 1.4 percent to C$123.37.
Cameco Corp, however, fell 2.3 percent to C$18.10
after posting lower adjusted quarterly earnings on Friday as an
oversupply continued to affect demand and pricing.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended the day up 93.84 points, or 0.69 percent, at
13,623.01.
Across the index, advancing issues outnumbered decliners by
149 to 89.
The index had dropped nearly 2 percent on Friday as Valeant
slumped and the banking sector retreated, trimming the monthly
gain for October to 1.7 percent.
But Valeant rebounded on Monday, jumping 8.1 percent to
C$131.88, after a short-seller's latest report on the drug
company did not include new allegations.
The index's energy group gained 1.8 percent, with Canadian
Natural Resources adding 3 percent to C$31.22. Sources told
Reuters late last week that the company has discussed spinning
off royalty assets with some pension plans and strategic buyers.
The rally in the energy group came despite a 1 percent drop
in U.S. crude oil to $46.14 a barrel.
Consumer staples fell 0.6 percent, with Empire Co Ltd
down 2 percent at C$26.83.
The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.2 percent, with
losses for some major bank stocks offsetting gains for insurers.
Manulife Financial Corp advanced 0.6 percent to C$21.81
and Bank of Montreal fell 0.5 percent to C$75.67.
