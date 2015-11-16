(Adds detail, updates prices)

* TSX up 77.92 points, or 0.6 percent, to 13,153.34

* All of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher

TORONTO, Nov 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, led by gains in heavyweight banking and energy stocks, as oil prices edged higher on heightened tensions after Friday's deadly attacks in Paris.

The most influential gainers on the index were Bank of Nova Scotia, which rose 0.7 percent to C$59.43, and Canadian National Railway, which added 0.7 percent to C$76.96.

The overall energy group climbed 1.1 percent.

Suncor Energy Inc rose 1 percent to C$37.31, and Enbridge Inc advanced 1.3 percent to C$48.86. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd added 1 percent to C$31.86.

At 9:59 a.m. ET (1459 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.92 points, or 0.6 percent, to 13,153.34. All of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

The most influential weights were Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which fell 2.8 percent to C$97.67, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which declined 3.6 percent to C$5.03.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the TSX by 187 to 52, for a 3.60-to-1 ratio on the upside. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)