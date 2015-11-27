* TSX down 53.09 points, or 0.4 percent, to 13,372.10

TORONTO Nov 27 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, led by weakness in gold stocks after gold fell to a near six-year low, while energy shares fell after fresh concern about China helped drive crude oil prices lower.

The materials group fell 2.3 percent, including weakness in gold stocks as a firm U.S. dollar and a potential Federal Reserve rate hike next month weighed on gold.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 4.7 percent to C$9.44, while Goldcorp Inc was down 3.0 percent at C$15.41.

The energy sector fell 0.7 percent, including a 1.4 percent drop in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd to C$32.26, pressured by a greater than 2 percent drop in U.S. crude oil prices.

Loblaw Companies Ltd fell 2.7 percent to C$67.44, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc dropped 1.3 percent to C$116.39.

At 11:10 a.m. EST (1610 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 53.09 points, or 0.4 percent, to 13,372.10, testing the bottom of the range seen this week.

Of the index's 10 main groups, five were in negative territory.

Financials dipped 0.1 percent ahead of the release of bank earnings reports next week.

Helping support the index, Telus Corp rose 0.5 percent to C$42.01, while Shaw Communications Inc was up 1.0 percent at C$27.44.

U.S. crude prices were down 2.4 percent to $42.03 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.1 percent to $44.97.

Gold futures fell 1.2 percent to $1,056.70 an ounce.

Copper prices declined 1.3 percent to $4,575 a tonne. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Dan Grebler)