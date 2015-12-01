(Adds details, updates prices)

* TSX up 89.76 points, or 0.67 percent, at 13,559.59

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups rise

TORONTO, Dec 1 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by gains in the heavyweight energy and financial sectors as crude oil prices steadied and two of the country's main banks reported quarterly earnings.

Bank of Montreal rose 1.4 percent to C$78.17 after reporting higher profit and upping its dividend, while Bank of Nova Scotia was flat at C$60.88 after its quarterly report.

The overall financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the index's weight, climbed 0.6 percent.

Energy stocks climbed 1.1 percent, with Suncor Energy Inc up 1.1 percent to C$37.31 and Cenovus Energy Inc advancing 2.9 percent to C$20.34.

At 10:13 a.m. EST (1513 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 89.76 points, or 0.67 percent, at 13,559.59.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.6 percent to $41.89 a barrel, while Brent added 0.3 percent to $44.74.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with six stocks hitting new 52-week highs and two plumbing new 52-week lows. There were more than two gainers for every decliner.

Canada pulled out of recession in the third quarter as an acceleration in exports and increased spending in the consumer and housing sectors revived growth, data showed.

ProMetic Life Sciences shares fell 9.3 percent to C$3.21 after the company said it will transition its drug to treat Type 2 diabetes to a new placebo-controlled trial. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)