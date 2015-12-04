(Adds details, updates prices)
TORONTO, Dec 4 Canada's main stock index fell on
Friday as energy stocks tumbled with crude after sources said
OPEC had agreed to increase the producer group's output limit,
and as disappointing domestic jobs and trade data also weighed.
Seven of the 10 most influential weights on the index were
energy stocks, with the overall group retreating 2.4 percent.
Suncor Energy Inc declined 2.2 percent to C$35.95
and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd declined 3.1 percent
to C$29.89.
Canada shed more jobs than expected last month, while
exports tumbled in October, suggesting the economy was off to a
weak start in the final quarter of the year.
At 10:22 a.m. EST (1522 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 15.71 points, or 0.12
percent, to 13,308.96. That put it on track for a 0.4 percent
decline on the week.
Canadian Pacific Railway fell 4.2 percent to C$180
after Norfolk Southern Corp rejected its $28.4 billion
acquisition proposal.
Gold miners moved higher, with Barrick Gold Corp
advancing 5.7 percent to C$10.66 and Goldcorp Inc up 4.4
percent to C$16.80.
Gold futures rose 2.3 percent to $1,086.1 an ounce,
while copper prices advanced 1.5 percent to $4,622 a
tonne.
The overall materials group, which includes miners,
fertilizer companies and lumber producers, climbed 1.9 percent.
Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive
territory, while 14 stocks were posting fresh 52-week lows and
only one was hitting a fresh 52-week high.
U.S. crude prices fell below $40 a barrel and Brent
crude slipped 1.9 percent to $43.01 a barrel as OPEC
sources said the group had agreed to raise its output ceiling to
31.5 million bpd at its meeting in Vienna, in what appeared to
be an effective acknowledgement of existing production.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Frances Kerry)