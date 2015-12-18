* TSX down 6.79 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,003.14

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups lower

By Leah Schnurr

OTTAWA, Dec 18 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as the energy sector rebounded alongside oil prices and as investors scooped up shares of companies that have taken a beating recently.

Toronto-listed shares of BlackBerry jumped after the company reported its first quarter-to-quarter revenue gain in more than two years, suggesting turnaround efforts may be gaining traction. BlackBerry rose 10.1 percent to C$11.99

Bombardier also got a boost after it received certification for its CSeries 110-seater plane. Its shares rose 12.8 percent to C$1.32.

Separately, a source told Reuters that Pierre Beaudoin is expected to step down as executive chairman of the company in early 2016.

But the biggest advancers were the materials sector, which gained 2.7 percent, and energy, up 1.7 percent.

Canadian Natural Resources was the biggest lift on the index, rising 2.6 percent to C$28.96. U.S. crude prices were up 1.0 percent at $35.29 a barrel.

The energy sector is on track to gain nearly 1 percent for the week, its first increase in six weeks. For the month overall, the group is still down more than 10 percent.

Despite the day's gain, investors should not take too much relief from the rebound in energy just yet, said Bryden Teich, associate portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management.

"Heading into next year, oil is still going to be under pressure," Teich said. "I think there's room for another leg down here as we head into 2016."

At 10:43 a.m. EST (1543 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down at 6.79 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,003.14.

Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in negative territory.

Gold companies were boosted by a rebound in the precious metal, with Goldcorp rising 3.9 percent to C$15.85, and Barrick Gold up 3.5 percent at C$10.03.

Gold futures rose 1.7 percent to $1,068.40 an ounce.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 135 to 101, for a 1.34-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The index was posting two new 52-week highs and seven new lows. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)