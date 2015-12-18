PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Dec 18 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Friday, helped by gains among energy stocks despite a dip in oil prices and surges in shares of BlackBerry and Bombardier Inc.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 14.11 points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,024.04. It gained 1.8 percent on the week, after notching its lowest close in more than two years last Friday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 3 A Democratic political consultant and Fox News contributor on Monday sued the network and its former chairman, Roger Ailes, accusing them of denying her a permanent hosting job after she rebuffed Ailes' sexual advances.