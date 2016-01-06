(Adds portfolio manager quotes, details on oil, background;
* TSX down 193.34 points, or 1.50 percent, at 12,726.80
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Jan 6 Canada's benchmark stock index
fell for a sixth straight session on Wednesday as energy shares
tracked crude oil prices lower, while heavyweight banks and
railways declined on rising geopolitical tensions and growth
worries.
The index was within reach of the Dec. 14 trough of
12,617.66, the lowest since August 2013. It follows an 11
percent loss in 2015, its worst year since the global financial
crisis of 2008.
"From a trading perspective, there's just no bids anywhere,"
said Diana Avigdor, vice president, portfolio manager and head
of trading at Barometer Capital Management.
The most influential movers included Suncor Energy Inc
, the country's largest oil and gas company, which
declined 3.7 percent to C$34.10 and pipeline company Enbridge
Inc, which fell 3.1 percent to C$44.58.
The energy group overall dropped 3.7 percent, with crude oil
prices plunging after data showing a shockingly large build-up
of U.S. gasoline supplies fed fears that a global surplus was
still growing.
U.S. crude prices settled at $33.97 a barrel, down
5.56 percent, while Brent crude lost 6.1 percent to
$34.21.
The index's financials group retreated 1.8 percent, with
Royal Bank of Canada off 1.7 percent to C$71.57.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 193.34 points, or 1.50 percent, at
12,726.80. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory.
North Korea's reported successful nuclear test and
disappointing Chinese data weighed on sentiment.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd fell 6.5 percent to
C$164.93, while Magna International Inc was 3.7 percent
lower at C$52.34.
"Canada is closer to the eye of the storm than say, U.S.
is," Avigdor said, adding that the TSX's sensitivity to the
commodity complex is a reason for investors to remain cautious.
Foreign investors have even more reason to stay sidelined,
Avigdor said, citing concern that the Canadian dollar's
correlation with oil will trigger currency losses as well as
losses on stocks.
On the positive side, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc rose 2.1 percent to C$144.10 after naming an
interim CEO, while Loblaw Companies Ltd was
up 2.7 percent at C$65.72.
Gold miners also rose, including Goldcorp Inc, which
advanced 2.6 percent to C$16.62 and Barrick Gold Corp,
which jumped 4.6 percent to C$11.19.
Gold futures rose 1.3 percent to $1,093 an ounce
as investors sought a safe haven.
