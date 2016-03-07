(Adds details, updates prices)
* TSX up 168.02 points, or 1.27 percent, at 13,380.52
* All of the TSX's 10 main groups higher
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index rose
1 percent on Monday, hitting another fresh 2016 high as mining
and energy stocks gained on the back of higher oil and gold
prices.
The energy group climbed 1.7 percent, while the materials
sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and
fertilizer companies, added 3.3 percent.
The most influential gainers on the index included Barrick
Gold Corp, up 5.4 percent to C$19.27, Goldcorp Inc
advancing 7.3 percent to C$21.65, and Potash Corp
adding 2.8 percent to C$25.23.
Suncor Energy Inc rose 2.7 percent to C$34.65, and
Enbridge added 1.2 percent to C$49.49.
Brent crude hit a three-month high, extending gains that
have lifted crude benchmarks by more than one-third from this
year's lows on an improving global outlook and stronger
sentiment for a market recovery, while gold hovered just below a
13-month high.
At 10:19 a.m. EST (1519 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 168.02 points, or 1.27
percent, at 13,380.52.
The index was on track for its eighth straight gain and its
fifth straight session hitting a record for 2016, and has gained
more than 13 percent since a Jan. 20 trough.
All 10 of the index's 10 main groups were positive, with
seven gainers for every two decliners.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc jumped
5.8 percent to C$86.40 after announcing a date for its delayed
fourth-quarter results.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)