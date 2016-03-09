(Adds portfolio manager comment, details, updates prices)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, March 9 Canada's benchmark stock index
rose on Wednesday, led by energy stocks as crude oil prices
rallied and as financial stocks gained after the Bank of Canada
chose to hold interest rates steady.
The energy group climbed 1.3 percent while the financials
gained 0.6 percent and industrials rose 0.9 percent.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc shares
rose 4.5 percent to C$88.80 after the embattled drugmaker said
it had granted activist investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square a
board seat.
That move was one of the most influential for the Toronto
Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index, which has
gained in nine of the last 10 trading session and is just off
its highest level in three months.
The index ended up 81.85 points, or 0.61 percent, at
13,392.90. Nine of its 10 main sectors ended higher, with
consumer staples lagging as grocery chain Loblaw Cos Ltd
fell 1.5 percent to C$70.82 and dairy producer Saputo Inc
slipped 1.2 percent to C$39.71.
While the Bank of Canada refrained from action that could
have eroded the Canadian dollar's recent sharp gains, investors
said exporters and others that benefit from a weak currency
would likely continue to be attractive.
"With a weak loonie strategy going forward, definitely there
are certain sectors of the Canadian economy that are going to be
benefiting," said Youssef Zohny, portfolio manager at
StennerZohny Investment Partners+ of Richardson GMP Ltd.
"Some of them are resource-related, some of them are in
manufacturing, and some of them are industrial," he said.
Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Bank of Canada
and Toronto-Dominion Bank were among the biggest gainers
on the day, as was Canadian Natural Resources, which
jumped 3.9 percent to C$34.86.
Oil prices rose as much as 5 percent, with U.S. crude
hitting three-month highs after a big gasoline inventory
drawdown amid improving demand that overshadowed growing record
high crude stockpiles.
The Canadian index has rebounded sharply since hitting an
almost 3-1/2 year low in January, helped by a recovery in oil,
but Zohny warned it may struggle to push on from here given
energy companies have jumped and banks are richly valued.
"It wouldn't surprise us to see the Canadian market cool
down in the coming months," he said.
